STILLWATER, Okla. — TCU interim coach Jerry Kill joked earlier in the week that maybe Oklahoma State legend Barry Sanders could take a few reps for TCU and its depleted running back corps on Saturday night.
Well, Sanders didn’t come to TCU’s rescue on a night he was inducted into OSU’s Ring of Honor. Instead, Sanders enjoyed seeing the current Oklahoma State running back corps share the spotlight.
Jaylen Warren established the Cowboys’ rushing attack in the first half, and No. 10 OSU never stopped running in a 63-17 victory over TCU at Boone Pickens Stadium.
TCU didn’t score its first touchdown until the fourth quarter when freshman Sam Jackson stepped in at quarterback. The Frogs then added a defensive touchdown on a fumble return by defensive end Colt Ellison. It was too little, too late.
The 63 points were the most an opponent has scored since Texas Tech’s 70-35 victory over TCU in 2004. The 46-point loss was the worst since TCU fell 59-3 to Texas A&M in the 1993 finale.
Warren finished with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Most of that came in the opening half with 103 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Warren sustained what appeared to be a minor injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.
He didn’t need to, of course. The Cowboys had Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson carry the load in the second half. Jackson scored once and Richardson twice in the final half. Richardson, a one-time TCU signee, scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 42-3 with five minutes left in the third quarter, and then added a 20-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
In all, Oklahoma State became the sixth team that has reached the 200-yard rushing mark against TCU’s defense this season.
The Cowboys controlled the game from start to finish, building a 28-3 lead by halftime. The 28 points were the most TCU had given up in the first half this season.
TCU (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) reverted to its losing ways a week after stunning No. 12 Baylor in the first game since the school parted ways with longtime coach Gary Patterson. But the Frogs weren’t able to carry that magic on the road and have now lost six of their last eight.
OSU (9-1, 6-1), meanwhile, made a statement as the Big 12’s top team on a day Oklahoma fell to Baylor in Waco.
TCU faces Kansas in the final home game of the season next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
