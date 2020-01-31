The better team, the Niners, will win Super Bowl

This is going to be a good Super Bowl, maybe even a great one.
The odds are almost even between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, which it should be.
Both teams have a way of performing in the clutch, usually at the end of games, pulling one out of the hat when it appeared lost.
The inclination with these bigger than big games is take the big-game quarterback.
We in New England understand that. History shows that Tom Brady won six of nine Super Bowls.
Enough said. Right?
Wrong.
History shows that in most of those wins, despite Brady playing at a Hall of Fame level in some of them, the Patriots were the better team.
In fact, Brady’s three MVP seasons (2007, 2010 and 2017) have one thing in common. The Patriots didn’t win the Super Bowl.
They lost the Super Bowl two of those seasons, falling to the N.Y. Giants (2007) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017). They had Eli Manning and Nick Foles, respectively, at quarterback.
If Super Bowls were won by quarterbacks, Dan Marino would have at least one, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees at least three and Peyton Manning at least five.
But that Hall of Fame collection of passers has only four combined.
Which brings us to Super Bowl Sunday (6:30 p.m., FOX).
There is no debate which quarterback is superior (at least I hope not). Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is not only fun to watch, but he’s special.
The reigning MVP can do things with the football that very few can do. Maybe even more spectacular than the athletic Rodgers.
But it is not enough.
This final football game is about other things, like controlling the line of scrimmage, rushing the passer and field position.
Remember the score last February, against the mighty Los Angeles Rams offense? It was 13-3.
The Patriots defense, if we’re being honest, was the true MVP of the game.
Well, the 49ers defense matches up pretty well with the 2018 Patriots. They were second in fewest yards allowed and second in quarterback pressures.
As for the Chiefs, only six teams allowed more rushing yards per game (128.2).
Couple that with the 49ers’ second best rushing attack at 144.1 yards per game.
There are two wild cards this game:
Is the Chiefs’ offense so elite that the 49ers’ good (not great) defense is in for a game they’re not used to with Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce & Co.?
Is Jimmy Garoppolo good enough to get into the 30s with Mahomes, if need be?
Both teams are exciting. Both teams are deserving of being here.
But history says defense still matters. And quarterbacking, while vital, can be overrated in February.
San Francisco wins this one, 27-23.
