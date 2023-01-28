They were the days when Maureen Mowers’ hair was parted down the middle and hung all the way down her back. She wore bell-bottom jeans with denim fringed on the ends.
She was 16 and a junior in high school in the Hudson Valley of New York when she first heard the name of Capt. James Mulligan.
By then, Mulligan, a Lawrence native, was long a prisoner of war in Vietnam. A friend asked Mower if she’d like to purchase and wear a metal bracelet with his name on it, a small commemorative measure for the safe return of a U.S. military hero.
Mower paid the $2.50 and placed the bracelet on her wrist indefinitely.
“I was well informed. ... We were all well informed,” says Mower when asked about the Vietnam War and her friends at that time.
Mulligan, a Naval aviator, was held captive in Vietnam for seven years after he was shot down March 20, 1966. He’d been on a mission to attack enemy supply lines in his A-4C Skyhawk when he was attacked.
He had already served in World War II and Korea.
Mulligan and his wife, Louise, who he met at a St. Patrick’s Church dance in Lawrence, had six sons.
On Feb. 18, 1973, Mower read of Mulligan’s release and return to America in the Sunday paper. She also remembers seeing news clips of the prisoners coming home on a black-and-white TV. But she’s not sure if she actually saw Mulligan.
“There was no high-def or instant replay,” she noted.
And while she didn’t know much about Mulligan then, his release overjoyed her.
“I remember watching the POW’s return on TV. Their names were announced or shown on the screen. Capt. James Mulligan was one of the first to step off the plane. It was then I realized I could take the bracelet off. I remember laughing and crying at the same time,” she said.
Some 50 years passed. Mower, who now has children and grandchildren, moved to the other side of the country — South Portland, Oregon.
She had a 30-year career in the natural foods industry which took her all over the world. Now age 66, she works for Goodwill Industries as an assistant manager.
Throughout all the moves and twists and turns in her life, she held onto Capt. Mulligan’s bracelet for five decades.
She wrote to me three days before Christmas looking for help reaching Mulligan.
“I don’t know if this is something you’d be interested in helping me with, but I would like to send Capt. Mulligan the bracelet and a note,” she said.
She had Googled Mulligan’s name and the first thing that popped up on the Internet was an Eagle-Tribune story I wrote in May 2022 about him getting a key to the city of Lawrence.
City Council President Marc Laplante, who led the honorary effort, went to the Mulligans’ home in Virginia Beach to present him with the key. Mayor Brian DePena, Councilor Estela Reyes and Octavien Spanner, DePena’s senior advisor, accompanied Laplante.
The gesture brought Mulligan to tears.
I put Mower in touch with Laplante, who in turn gave her contact information for one of Mulligan’s sons. After a great conversation, Mulligan’s son encouraged Mower to keep the bracelet.
“I really would be honored to keep it,” she said. “So I’ve opted to do that. He became part of my family.”
James and Louise Mulligan were married for 73 years. Mower said she was also intrigued by the couple’s “love story.”
Louise Mulligan died on July 18, 2022. She was 93.
Capt. James Mulligan died exactly six months later on Jan. 18, 2023.
George Coker, a fellow POW and close friend, wrote on a POW blog that Mulligan died quietly in his sleep.
“The old warrior finally yielded to old age. He would have been 97 in March,” Coker wrote.
His funeral is planned for Feb. 8 in Virginia Beach.
Mower says she has remained patriotic and is still a strong supporter of the U.S. military.
She’s both amazed and pleased by the strength and value a light metal bracelet had in her life. While they never met, Capt. Mulligan was never really a stranger to her.
“This is something I tell people all the time,” she said. “ We all have more in common than we have differences.”
