EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a four-part series of columns by Joe D’Amore on the adoption and foster care experiences of children.
Poverty is not neglect, abuse or irresponsible behavior toward a child. The color of one’s skin, quality of a neighborhood, and repair status of a house or apartment isn’t either.
Yet 3,000,000 investigations into child neglect and abuse are conducted each year in America. Disproportionally, the poor and people of color including, indigenous people, are targets of caseworkers.
Typically the referrals come from family members, neighbors, teachers, counselors, and law enforcement personnel. Allegations are leveled liberally, but the rationale is more often suspect. If a child is abused or neglected they are not loved. But if a child does not have clean, age and seasonally appropriate clothes, is personally suffering from poor hygiene, and doesn’t know where their next meal will come from does not mean he or she is not loved.
What it means is that the child is living in poverty.
State-defined guidelines for abuse and neglect therefore become trip-wires that will usurp a child from a potentially loving home to a materially more stable one, causing massive trauma for both parents and child.
There are many well-fed children getting on school buses with brand new backpacks, stylish clothes and new friends, while experiencing a low level form of perpetual grief and sense of loss. This is why many children run away from their foster and adoptive homes. They are trying to reconnect with the parents and family who loved them.
Hina Naveed, a Aryeh Neier fellow at Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union, is a former nurse who worked with families and foster children. She became disillusioned by a system too quick to separate children from families. Her commentary published by The Eagle-Tribune on Dec. 4 highlighted startling realities of the poverty conundrum, where the termination of parental rights has reached a national epidemic – especially for people of color.
She wrote; “… Black children make up just 14% of the U.S. child population, but 24% of child abuse or neglect reports and 21% of children entering the foster system. Indigenous children are also disproportionately affected. They enter the foster system at nearly double the nationwide rate.”
Effectively, the entire foster care system works on a failed assumption which banks on the unrealistic premise that financial resources to support children mired by poverty can be produced by foster parents and families instead of the state. Therefore, the state in its quest to not invest in their own mandate of protecting children will not care about the child’s mental and emotional needs.
Things would be quite dramatically different if the dollars, presumed to be spent by families, were instead provided by the state and delivered to the loving parents who live in poverty to better ---materially-- — raise their child. I am not aware of any child welfare system that works on this premise.
I agree with Naveed’s premise that the entire system is broken, as it cannot adequately address the negative economic conditions that poor people face and the systemic racism that becomes the basis for destruction of a loving family.
There is, however, a lot of money that the state system invests in investigating, surveilling and exacting punitive measures to offenders of state-definitions of abuse and neglect.
I would like to imagine a world that shows how much sweeter it would be for a child caught in the middle if those resources went to her own family, so that everyone in the household would be lifted from poverty.
And then everyone would stay together.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He is the founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission which is an informal network of caring volunteers and supporters of children in distress. Reach him at damorecos@gmail.com.
