The Democrats' Iowa blunder is not the exception -- it's the new norm

The hapless Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out, one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
While the Democrat establishment is doing everything in its power to downplay the debacle in Iowa as a technical anomaly, the fiasco is representative of the disarray and desperation that has taken hold on the left over the past three years. New Hampshire Democrats had reason to worry as they prepared for the first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 11.
The onslaught of blunders began almost immediately after Donald Trump won the historic 2016 presidential election. Rather than taking the time to reflect on Hillary Clinton’s disastrous campaign strategy, the Democrat Party chose the path of denial, concocting a comically-ludicrous conspiracy theory about Russian collusion to cover up their own mistakes. Before long, they were using that fantasy to argue that the president should be removed from office.
When Special Counsel Robert Mueller finally debunked the Russia collusion conspiracy theory with a detailed report exonerating President Trump, the Democrats refused to apologize for misleading the American people, despite having wasted roughly $32 million in taxpayer dollars on a partisan witch hunt based on lies and innuendo.
Of course, that’s not the only embarrassing setback the Democrats have endured as a result of their zeal to “#resist” President Trump. Their next great fable was born while the rest of the country was still absorbing Mueller’s exculpatory findings. After carefully coordinating with sympathetic bureaucrats to produce a contrived “whistleblower” report, the Democrats asked the American people to forget about Russia and believe their new accusation that Donald Trump was colluding with Ukraine (Russia’s geopolitical adversary) instead.
While it was undoubtedly conniving and creative, the new Democrat narrative was even more devoid of substance than its prequel. Unlike the secretive Mueller probe, which they kept alive for nearly two whole years, the Democrats had to be much more hasty with the Ukraine spectacle — and it showed. They were clearly unprepared for the president to release the transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which demolished their entire case before they had even finished making it. The American people quickly realized that there was nothing improper about the call — which is precisely what doomed the Democrat Party’s pathetic impeachment effort in the Senate.
In addition to these spectacular political failures, the lackluster Democrat obstruction campaign has demonstrated that their incompetence also extends to the sphere of public policy. Despite their best efforts, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats couldn’t stop President Trump from building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, slashing taxes for middle-income Americans, or negotiating genuinely fair trade deals for American workers and businesses. As a result, and much to Pelosi’s chagrin, America is safer, more prosperous, more powerful, and more confident than it has been for generations.
All of these failures have a common theme tying them together — they all involve Democrats sacrificing the interests of the American people in reckless pursuit of their own partisan goals. Regardless of whether the vote-counting chaos in the Hawkeye State was actually a deliberate effort to boost the party’s more “electable” candidates over extremists such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, it’s obvious that relying on a brand-new, untested mobile app was a terrible decision on the part of Iowa Democrats — one the party was about to replicate in Nevada in its haste to keep up with the GOP’s digital dominance.
The fiasco in Iowa is merely a reflection of everything that the Democrat Party has become under Donald Trump — a dysfunctional political entity flailing helplessly in impotent rage.
Londonderry Representative Al Baldasaro was an advisor to President Trump during his 2016 campaign and is now the House Republican Floor Leader, as well as the New Hampshire Trump 2020 co-chair.