Pena, Hillies prevail
In and exciting girls basketball matchup, Haverhill downed Lawrence, 64-52. For the, Hillies, Yaribel Pena pumped in 25 big points and Sydney Spencer backed her with 15. Lawrence super sophomore Tyanna Medina put on a show with 38 points in a losing effort.
10 straight
Northern Essex beat Springfield Tech to pick up its 10th straight win. Mehmet Asik scored 25 points with 16 rebounds and six assists. Daniel Almarante and Phillip Cunningham added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Own the boards
Bree Amari scored 20 points and Meg Husson added 10 as Windham beat Exeter, 45-37, to advance to the Division 1 quarterfinals. Both girls grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.
1-2 punch
Isaac Allen led with 17 points and Jesus Carpio added 16 as Methuen celebrated Senior Day with a 57-49 win over Dracut.
Valdez double-double
Colin Snyder scored 15 points on 5 3-pointers, Jeremy Valdez had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Alejandro Delgado added 11 points as Haverhill downed Billerica, 55-47.
Sweet Lew
Lewis Garcia erupted for 27 points and Sam Cruz hit for 15 as Greater Lawrence dumped Northeast, 83-68.
Tie the leader
Central Catholic hockey tied MVC 1 leading Chelmsford, 3-3 in OT. Will Winship scored twice for the Raiders and Brady Rickenbach also scored.
Hillie groundskeeper
Haverhill Stadium is looking for a full-time stadium manager/groundskeeper. To apply online visit: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3771468. For more information contact AD Tom O’Brien at tobrien@haverhill-ps.org.
Calixte shines
Hessey Calixte had 20 points on the game and Greater Lawrence outscored Fellowship 22-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 40-28 win.