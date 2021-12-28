Big 4th quarter
Salem outscored Pelham 17-4 in the fourth quarter en route to a 44-35 girls basketball win.
Sam I Am
Central Catholic dumped North Andover, 62-27. Ashley Dinges had 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 steals. Sam Guertin had 12 points on 4 3s. Hannah Martin had 19 of the Knight points.
Nifty Kneeland
Methuen beat Cambridge Rindge and Latin in a shootout. Noah Kneeland scored with 57 seconds left to force OT and he scored the winner in Round 2 of the shootout.
Bresnick dominates
Gabby Bresnick and Molly Foster went 1-2 in the all-around as Andover downed Central Catholic, 137.55-135.2. Foster's bars routine and Bresnick's floor performance were particularly noteworthy.