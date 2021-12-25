The Orlando Magic (7-26) are nearing the halfway point of the season ahead of their road matchup against the Miami Heat (20-13) on Sunday.
Here are three things that have gone well and three things that haven’t:
The Good
Cole Anthony breaking out
Anthony has shown star potential in his second season after an up-and-down rookie year.
He’s one of 12 players averaging at least 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The other 11 players have been named an All-Star at least once in their career, with most being perennial All-NBA contenders.
His production may not have resulted in wins most nights, but Anthony has shown the ability to lead an offense.
Rookie shining
He may not even be halfway through his rookie season, but Franz Wagner has given the Magic good reason to feel they made the right section at No. 8 in this year’s draft.
Wagner has been steady, and he’s stepped up his play over the last month in light of the team’s injuries. He’s averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 11 December games.
Wagner is the only rookie to score 10-plus points in 15 consecutive games.
Steady veterans
The Magic may be in the first full season of a rebuild, but their veterans have given them steady play as the team continues to develop the younger players.
Gary Harris (13.8 points on 47.9% overall shooting and 40.3% on 3s over the last 14 games) has provided the Magic with a 3-and-D presence on the perimeter. Robin Lopez (8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.9 minutes) has been steady when in the rotation. Terrence Ross was a solid contributor before being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols last week.
The trio — with Harris and Lopez on expiring deals and Ross having one more year on his contract after this season — would provide value for contending teams looking to bolster their roster ahead of the playoffs.
The Bad
Injuries
Injuries have prevented the Magic from having their most coveted players on the floor together at the same time.
Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac haven’t played as they continue to recover from their anterior cruciate ligament tears in their knees. Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in the draft, has been sidelined for the last 11 games after fracturing his right thumb.
Michael Carter-Williams (recovering from August ankle surgery) and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain in an October practice) haven’t played.
Although his return isn’t imminent, Fultz fully practicing with the team earlier in the month and warming up pregame ahead of Thursday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans are good signs his recovery is going well.
Health and safety protocols
The league’s health and safety protocols sidelined multiple Magic players over the last week — Ross, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Mychal Mulder, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis.
Hampton was removed from the protocols on Thursday and will work on his conditioning before being available to play.
Coach Jamahl Mosley said most players were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms, which is encouraging and the most important factor, but their absences have been felt.
Inconsistent play
Like most young, rebuilding teams, the Magic have struggled with putting together a full 48 minutes of solid play.
Lapses on both ends of the floor have resulted in them losing games they’ve either stuck around in or attempted comebacks after falling behind in early.
©2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.