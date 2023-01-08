Sun and a few passing clouds. High 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 1:13 am
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith after one season.
