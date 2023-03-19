LOWELL – “I’ve always thought I was willing to do whatever it takes to get the team a win.”
Andover High girls basketball coach Alan Hibino might want to mount that quote from his senior Ari White on a wall somewhere.
White’s words – and more importantly her actions from the past game, past week and pretty much all season – perfectly describe what it takes to win at the highest levels.
Sure, Hibino’s Warriors, Division 1 state champs after Friday night’s thrilling title win over Bishop Feehan, had their superstars with Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom.
But plain and simple. Andover doesn’t hang banner No. 6 without seniors like White and Kathleen Yates.
Friday night’s championship win was just the brightest of examples. With starter Marissa Kobelski sidelined with a shoulder injury and Hanscom on the bench after fouling out, White, Yates and the Warriors were immersed in a pressure cooker.
They played like champions.
“It’s still surreal,” said Yates, who had six points and spent the night shadowing Feehan’s top scorer – shutting her out in the first half and holding her to just four points in the second.
“With Marissa being out, I knew I had to step up. I’m definitely proud of how I played and what I was able to contribute in a game that big.”
Hibino had confidence in his unsung senior duo, right from the start.
“Ari is a senior who would do anything to help to contribute. She had the toughest role on the team. There were games where she played a lot of minutes, others where she didn’t, and we were always asking her, as a three-point shooter, to heat up quickly,” said Hibino.
“Friday was the culmination of all that. She was making some big plays defensively early and continued again when Hanscom fouled out. She had that big steal with the game hanging in the balance.”
White didn’t play in the semis against Wachusett and had no issues with it whatsoever, the ultimate team player. Ella Vidoni was killing it, so she didn’t play.
That didn’t mean she wasn’t ready.
“Trust my teammates, trust the coaching staff,” White said. “I never thought of it as a sacrifice. For me, it’s always just about the team. We’re really a tight-knit team. And no matter what happens, you always have to be ready.”
Andover’s fifth starter, Yates was a self-made hoop star.
She began her high school career as the last person on the varsity as a freshman. By this winter, she had worked her way into the starting lineup.
“Kathleen was tremendous defensively all year and has been such an integral piece of what we do as the fifth starter,” said Hibino. “She’s a defensive ace with a great knack for the ball. She does such a great job, complementing everyone else. You saw that Friday night.”
Yates is a three-sport athlete. Having played soccer in the fall, she’ll head to outdoor track practice on Monday afternoon. She was the MVC discus champ as a sophomore and took second in the javelin last year.
Each player could have had a substantially greater role in some lesser program, but neither would change a thing if they had the choice.
“Growing up in Andover, I always watched the girls team, I dreamed of (that moment Friday night),” White said.
“To have the ability to play in such a rigorous program with such amazing players, I’m just very happy to be able to be part of this program. I’m really proud of that,” said Yates, who gets it done in the classroom as well, having scored a whopping 1,530 on her SATs.
