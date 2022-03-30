FILE - Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after defeating Marcos Giron of the U.S. 6-1, 6-3 during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 4, 2021. Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, said Wednesday, March 30, 2022 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months.