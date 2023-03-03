California Golden Bears (3-27, 2-17 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-20, 4-15 Pac-12)
Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Oregon State and Cal face off on Saturday.
The Beavers have gone 9-7 at home. Oregon State is eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.0% from downtown, led by Dzmitry Ryuny shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.
The Golden Bears are 2-17 in Pac-12 play. Cal allows 70.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.5 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
Sam Alajiki averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
