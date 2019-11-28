This couple has been to every Feaster Five

ANDOVER — Bob Soldani has weathered the storm, so to speak.
The 76-year-old knows more than anybody about the trials and tribulations associated with Feaster Five Road Race.
The Tewksbury resident is among only a handful of people to have run in all 32 races.
“Yes, I did make it through the snowstorm,” said Soldani, of the third race in 1990 when a foot of snow adorned the downtown Andover streets. “One I started coming, I couldn’t stop.”
His wife Susan, 64, has been there for every race, the last 10 by his side running.
The duo walked the 5K event yesterday in 52:11.
“Last year was the coldest,” said Bob. “It was brutal. But we did it, the two of us. We’re always here. This race is the best.”
Soldani is a long-time member of the Greater Lowell Road Runners.
“I remember the first race thinking it was a good idea to run on Thanksgiving morning,” Soldani said. “Now everyone is doing it. I love it.”
The Soldanis are parked and ready to go in downtown Andover by 6:50 a.m. on race day every year.
“We sit in the car and get ready,” said Soldani. “We just don’t want to miss anything.”
New McGillivray racing star?
While Dave McGillivray is world-renowned for his efforts as runner, racer, organizer, etc., he might not be the best McGillivray runner in his family.
That may belong to Dave’s 13-year-old son, Luke McGillivray.
Luke finished the 5-mile course in 31:11 yesterday, which averages out to 6:17 a mile.
He finished 24th overall.
Luke is a noted youth hockey player, but this kind of performance makes people wonder about his running ability.
Stay tuned.
Reminds him of home
The 5-mile men’s champ Scott Mindel said he was drawn to the Feaster Five by two things: the competition and feeling as if he’s home.
Mindel, 33, who resides in Burlington, Mass., ranks among the top road racers in the area.
As for the Feaster Five, it feels a lot like a Thanksgiving Day race he ran near his hometown in upstate N.Y. (Shenendehowa).
“It’s a great atmosphere with all of the people,” said Mindel. “It’s a lot like the turkey trot I used to run back home.”
Mindel, a noted marathoner, won the Baystate Marathon in Lowell in 2018 at 2:23:51.
Road racing is in his blood. His dad, Mark Mindel, won the 1979 Montreal Marathon.
Shipley paces Joanie
Joan Benoit Samuelson made her initial mark on the national landscape at Division 3 Bowdoin College in Maine.
The long-time Feaster Five runner went back to her roots in running the race again Thursday. She had a current Bowdoin College cross country All-American Caroline Shipley of Andover setting the pace for her.
“I don’t think I could have done it without her today,” said Samuelson, who left for Scarborough, Maine, after the race for Thanksgiving at her brother’s home.
“I was a little rusty and sluggish,” said Samuelson. “Caroline set the pace and I followed her.”
Singin’ the Blues
Among the runners who stood out was Paul Heithaus of Reading, who wore a St. Louis Blues sweatshirt for the 5K race. The Blues beat the Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup finals last June.
“I’m just repping my team,” he said.
Parkinson’s no deterrent
Andover’s Manu Patel was 72 years old when he was informed that he had Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder which affects movement.
Now 75, he runs and exercises every day.
“I’m blessed and meeting this head on,” he said, shortly after raising his arms as he crossed the 5K finish line. “Running helps me. I have it under control so far. This is special for me to be here.”
Wow.
Feaster Five dog day
The number of dogs walking or running the Feaster Five race has grown exponentially. Estimates were that more than 100 were seen on course with their masters.
One, Zion, was with 26-year-old Katie Conti, of Andover. The tan Labradoodle turned seven months old on race day.
“He loves seeing the people along the way,” she said. “He has no problem running. Look at him now. He’s still has a lot of energy.”
A running suit
There was a time Andrew Frishman, an Andover native now residing in Cambridge, took the Feaster Five race seriously.
Now he looks at it as an opportunity to make people laugh, which a lot did seeing him run in a suit.
“If I can put some smiles on peoples’ faces then why not?” said Frishman. “I heard from a lot of people, which was nice.”
Mother-daughter dare
Technically it wasn’t a dare, but a demand. Kelsea Stevens, who resides in Cambridge, wanted her mother to run her first 5-mile race.
They had planned it last year, but due to the cold weather, the 5-mile course was eliminated.
Krista Stevens, of Andover, and Kelsea pulled it off yesterday.
“I really wasn’t looking forward to it,” said Krista. “But sometimes you have to push yourself outside of your comfort zone. I’m glad I did.”
A name to watch
Remember the name Aiden Siwicki, an 11-year-old from North Andover.
Siwicki easily won the Kids’ K race for 11 year-olds.
Then he went over to the Big Boy race, the 5K, and finished in a sparkling time of 23:32. Overall, he finished 151st.
He runs in the summer cross country program in North Andover.