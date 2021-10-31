Nov. 1
1916 — New York theater owner and producer Harry H. Frazee bought the Boston Red Sox for $675,000.
1938 — Ernie Lombardi of Cincinnati won the National League MVP award. Lombardi led the league in batting with a .342 mark.
1951 — Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella won the first of three National League MVP awards. The Dodger catcher hit .325 with 33 homers and 108 RBIs.
1966 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles became the first three-time winner of the Cy Young Award. This was the last year there was one selection from both leagues.
1968 — Detroit’s Denny McLain, the last 30-game winner in major league history, was the unanimous winner of the American League Cy Young award.
1978 — New York’s Ron Guidry, 25-3, was the unanimous winner of the American League Cy Young award. Guidry led the league in shutouts (9) and ERA (1.79).
1979 — Edward Bennett Williams purchased the Baltimore Orioles for $12.3 million.
2001 — Scott Brosius hit a game-tying two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning and Alfonso Soriano singled home the winning run in the 12th inning to give New York a 3-2 victory over Arizona and a 3-2 lead in the World Series.
2006 — Reliever Guillermo Mota was suspended for 50 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, becoming the third player penalized this year for violating Major League Baseball’s toughened drug policy.
2010 — The San Franciso Giants beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 in a tense Game 5 to bring a World Series title to the city by the Bay for the first time.
2015 — The Kansas City Royals won their first World Series crown since 1985, rallying in the ninth inning when Eric Hosmer scrambled home to tie it and then breaking away in the 12th to beat the New York Mets 7-2 in Game 5. In the 12th, pinch-hitter Christian Colon delivered a tiebreaking single in his first appearance of this postseason. Lorenzo Cain added a three-run double.