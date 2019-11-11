My dog, Jack Bauer, is a road warrior. He’s traveled back and forth across the country twice, without so much as a peep emanating from his cushy carrier. He jumps out of the car when it’s break time and hops right back in when it’s time to go.
But flying from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Phoenix wasn’t exactly Jack’s cup of tea. Even after taking anti-anxiety medication. Which is odd, because he’s flown twice to Florida, a three-hour journey that took very little out of him. He sat in his carrier at our feet, whined briefly, and then fell asleep.
On the way to the layover in Chicago, the moaning was nonstop. My muffled pleadings proved inconsequential, as did my bending over to rock his carrier back and forth, as if Jack were a hairy baby in a cradle. My wife, Betty, tried to reassure me that nobody else could hear the pathetic mewling coming from our row.
I wasn’t worried about the millennials all plugged in to their electronics. They wouldn’t have noticed if the plane lost one of its engines. But I could have sworn the lady across the way, a dead ringer for Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, gave me the stink eye while she thumbed through her AARP magazine. Betty said I was mistaken.
We took Jack out of his carrier in O’Hare International airport and attached his leash. It’s a good thing he only weighs 12 pounds because a bigger dog would have dragged me behind him. He meandered like a zombie on the Walking Dead, but in fast-forward mode. By the time we got to the gate to fly to Phoenix, passengers were boarding, and Jack wasn’t thrilled to be joining them.
Our seats were in the front row, and as soon as we sat down, we were told we had to move. Pets had to be placed behind another seat. Other passengers were asked to move to accommodate us, and one lucky woman, who claimed to be allergic to dogs, won the lottery and got to sit next to us.
The whining started immediately. Not the lady I just mentioned. Jack Bauer. Even before takeoff. The plane was packed with humanity of all ages. I’m pretty sure Jack Bauer had let his presence be known. I put my hands in my face and prayed for the ability to disappear. Betty pushed the overhead button to summon a flight attendant.
My wife just got to the point. Could we take Jack out of his carrier? That might just stop the wailings from hell. The attendant asked if Jack was a comfort dog. I said not typically, but that I sure could use some comforting at the moment.
So it became a don’t-ask-don’t-tell situation. No one seemed alarmed when Jack Bauer leaped from his carrier onto Betty’s lap. The woman sitting next to us didn’t break out in hives. Jack didn’t make a peep for the entire flight, that is until our neighbor came back from the bathroom.
I was minding my own business, staring out the window wondering if we’d ever land in Phoenix and put an end to one of the longest days of my life. I didn’t see what the woman did upon her return to her seat, but I heard Jack’s reaction. A different flight attendant rushed to our aisle, I was sure to tell us to put Jack back in his carrier. But she only wanted to make sure Jack hadn’t bitten the poor woman’s head off.
After landing and while waiting to leave the plane, the woman turned to us and said, “You have such a nice dog.”
Dumbstruck, I only managed to get out, “No, we don’t.”
“Oh, don’t worry,” she said. “Things are never as bad as they seem.”
While Betty apologized profusely, I looked around for one of those inflight blankets I could cover myself with, and pull a Harry Potter vanishing act.
It was sunny and in the 80s when we reached our winter home in El Mirage. Those funny-looking birds were singing and the palm trees were swaying. But I kept thinking, sometimes things are every bit as bad as they seem.