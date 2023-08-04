DALLAS — By any measure or definition, Dirk Nowitzki unofficially secured his place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame more than a decade ago. Officially he learned he’d been elected in March.
Not that anyone would know it now, hearing the fresh joy, pure wonder and anxious anticipation in Nowitzki’s voice as his formal induction next Saturday nears.
Sometime after 7 o’clock that night, the greatest Dallas Maverick will be called to the Symphony Hall stage in Springfield, Mass. He’ll then step behind the Hall of Fame lectern and gaze upon an intimate sea of fellow basketball royalty.
“I’m going to be nervous, but I’m also going to try to enjoy the stage, looking down at all these amazing athletes,” Nowitzki said. “This is only going to happen once in my life, so hopefully I’ll get up there and pause a moment and ...
“Wow. I get a little frog in my throat as we speak about it.”
Typical Nowitzki. Even now, five years into retirement at age 45, he addresses reporters, in this case The Dallas Morning News via WhatsApp from Sweden, from the same sources of spirit and authenticity that propelled him for 21 NBA seasons.
His mind and heart.
Nowitzki and his family have spent the last two months in Europe, but are scheduled to return this weekend to Dallas, where Dirk will have a Tuesday morning news conference before embarking to Springfield.
From a slightly more northern starting point, it’s a route similar to the one that 20-year-old Nowitzki took a quarter-century ago by way of his native Wurzburg, Germany.
Nowitzki says that even as he watched NBA games in his youth, idolizing Michael Jordan, he had no concept of the Naismith Hall’s stature because higher-profile German athletes competed in sports like soccer, tennis and motor sports, which have less-prestigious halls of fame.
“Then when I came over, I learned how much the Hall of Fame means to every athlete that gets in, and I’ve watched tons of speeches over the years,” he said.
In the summer of 2018 he visited the Hall of Fame itself for the first time — “like a little kid in the candy store” — and that night watched the inductions of that class, which included former Mavericks point guards Steve Nash and Jason Kidd, who will be Nowitzki’s presenters on Saturday night.
“I remember being so happy for those two; that they got to go in for the careers they had,” Nowitzki said. “I remember just sitting and soaking it all in and listening to all the speeches.
“Now I’m so happy, I actually can’t believe it’s my time now.”
Nowitzki announced his retirement from basketball on April 9, 2019, following his last home game. Since then he’s had a street named after him and a statue of his likeness erected in front of American Airlines Center and his jersey Nos. 41 and 14 retired, respectively, by the Mavericks and German national team.
But for Nowitzki, the 43-year-old Mavericks franchise and its fans, next Saturday will be a watershed moment surpassed only by the 2011 NBA championship.
Nowitzki will be the seventh player with Mavericks ties inducted into the Hall, but the first to have spent the majority of his NBA career in Dallas — never mind all 21 of his seasons, the league record for someone playing with only one franchise.
Current Dallas coach Kidd played 500 of his 1,391 regular-season games as a Maverick; Nash 408 of 1,217; Alex English 79 of 1,193; Adrian Dantley 76 of 955; Tim Hardaway Sr. 54 of 867; Dennis Rodman 12 of 911.
Don Nelson, inducted in 2012, coached the Mavericks for 590 of his 2,398.
By contrast the NBA portion of Nowitzki’s Hall of Fame presence will be all Maverick: 1,522 games, 31,560 points (sixth all time), 14 All-Star Game berths.
“I’ve got family and friends flying in from around the world,” he said. “Nobody wants to miss this. I mean, this is huge. We’re gonna have so much fun there for a couple of days.”
Making the weekend all the more momentous is the Class of 2023′s star-quotient, one of the most glittery in the Hall’s 55-year history, headlined by Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and the Spurs trio of Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.
Nowitzki said the magnitude of entering the Hall with this class began to set in during Final Four weekend in early April in Houston, where Nowitzki and most of the rest of the class gathered for the announcement they’d been voted in.
“We had dinner, where some other Hall of Famers came, got up and talked a little bit about what it means to them, what it means to be part of this elite circle,” he said. “Then it really hit home.”
He knows, however, that merely was a preview of next weekend. On Friday he will join the Class of 2023 for a morning autograph session, photo op and afternoon news conference at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut, about an hour south of Springfield.
On Friday evening the Class of ‘23 members will receive their orange Hall of Fame blazers, custom-fitted and made by Grand Prairie-based Reveal Suits. That night in Hartford, Nowitzki will host a private party for family and friends.
Included will be his parents Jorg and Helga and his coach/mentor Holger Geschwindner traveling from Germany; wife Jessica and children Malaika (10), Max (8) and Morris (6); and Jessica’s relatives from Sweden.
Eleven of Nowitzki’s Mavericks teammates are scheduled to be in Springfield, including eight members of the 2011 championship team; and of course Mavericks leadership and several longtime team employees.
It’ll be a party-filled weekend — Nowitzki’s private one in Hartford and the induction ceremony itself, topped by the speech that the guest of honor has known for at least a decade that he’ll have to make, but hadn’t finalized as of when we spoke.
One thing is for certain: Whereas Jordan in 2012 spoke for exactly 23 minutes and 23 seconds, matching his jersey number, we won’t hear Nowitzki for 41:41.
“I think they would cut me off long before that,” he said with a laugh. “Obviously this is an amazing class and everyone wants to share their journey, so I don’t want to make this a 30-minute-type ordeal.
“Not like the jersey retirement, where I hope I thanked everybody in Dallas that’s meant so much to me. Shoot, I even thanked the media. That’s not gonna happen this time.”
There it was, even on WhatsApp from Sweden, Nowitzki’s legendary biting humor. Not to worry, we responded. When he’s on that stage in Springfield, we know all of Dallas, including the media, will be in his heart, spoken or not.
