KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few would quibble with a ranking of best U.S. and Canadian major-league sports stadiums that leads with Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.
Lambeau is followed in this new ranking of venues by two baseball stadiums: PNC Park in Pittsburgh and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Next on the list compiled by Betsperts, a media and technology group and sports-gambling advice platform, is a Kansas City Stadium.
But it’s not Arrowhead or Kauffman.
Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City since 2011, ranks fourth, just ahead of Busch Stadium in St. Louis and Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field.
The list was based on reviews from Google Reviews, Facebook, Tripadvisor and Yelp — if there wasn’t data from three of those sources, the venue wasn’t considered.
The list includes 128 stadiums in the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and Major League Soccer. Children’s Mercy Park, also home to the KC Current of the NWSL this season, is the only MLS stadium among the top 16.
Kauffman Stadium, home of the KC Royals, tied for 47th with Yankee Stadium. GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, tied for 66th.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
