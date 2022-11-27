NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat North Texas 55-51 on Sunday night to win the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau title.
Thomas was 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Seahawks (5-3). Amari Kelly scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Donovan Newby shot 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Tylor Perry led the Mean Green (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. North Texas also got 15 points and six rebounds from Kai Huntsberry. In addition, Rubin Jones finished with 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
