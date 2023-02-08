BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 18 points and Hofstra defeated Northeastern 72-53 on Wednesday night.
Thomas was 8 of 21 shooting for the Pride (18-8, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Aaron Estrada scored 13 points and added five assists. Jaquan Carlos finished with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Pride.
The Huskies (8-15, 4-8) were led in scoring by Jahmyl Telfort, who finished with 16 points. Jared Turner added nine points for Northeastern.
Hofstra took the lead with 6:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 14 points. Hofstra pulled away with an 11-3 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
