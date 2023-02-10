BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Miryne Thomas had 19 points and Kent State beat Buffalo 72-65 on Friday night.
Thomas was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry added 15 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Chris Payton recorded 11 points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.
Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (12-13, 6-6) with 15 points and two blocks. Jonnivius Smith added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Buffalo. In addition, LaQuill Hardnett had 14 points and four assists.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.