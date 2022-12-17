Niagara Purple Eagles (5-4, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (1-9)
Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the NJIT Highlanders after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara's 67-60 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
The Highlanders are 0-3 on their home court. NJIT ranks eighth in the America East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Souleymane Diakite averaging 1.9.
The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara ranks fifth in the MAAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kevin Osawe is shooting 40.5% and averaging 7.6 points for NJIT.
Thomasson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
