BLOOMINGTON – Another Indiana player took his name out of the transfer portal Thursday as junior forward Race Thompson announced he will return for his senior season.
Thompson made the announcement on a social media post. He joins grad transfer guard Parker Stewart, freshman guard Khristian Lander and freshman forward Jordan Geronimo as players who have pulled their names out of the portal and opted to return to play for new IU coach Mike Woodson.
“After talking it over with my family, I’m happy to announce I will be coming back to Indiana,” Thompson wrote on an Instagram post. “I’m excited for Coach Woodson and the future of the program.”
The 6-foot-8, 227-pound Thompson started 26 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. He was one of IU’s toughest players, playing through the end of the season with a mask due to a facial fracture.
With Thompson’s return and Trayce Jackson-Davis opting to return for his junior season, IU will bring back at least three of five starters from last season’s 12-15 team. That number could grow to four if guard Armaan Franklin, IU’s second-leading scorer last year at 11.6 points per game, opts to return to the Hoosiers for his junior season. Franklin is reportedly mulling offers from Illinois, Louisville and Virginia.