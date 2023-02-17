Stetson Hatters (15-11, 10-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-12, 6-9 ASUN)
Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Stetson Hatters after Isaiah Thompson scored 20 points in FGCU's 75-72 loss to the Stetson Hatters.
The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. FGCU averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.
The Hatters have gone 10-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson leads the ASUN shooting 39.0% from downtown. Wheza Panzo leads the Hatters shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.
Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.
Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.