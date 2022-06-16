BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana forward Race Thompson said his decision to return for another season had to do with trusting the coaching staff would develop him into a better player.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Thompson intends to carry that goal into men's basketball summer workouts, which began this week.
“It really comes down to being able to shoot the ball better and handle the ball,” Thompson said. “Then again, that's not getting away from bread and butter where I can post-up any time, but I think it really comes down to being able to shoot the ball.”
Thompson showed improvement from the perimeter in his first season under head coach Mike Woodson in 2021-22. Woodson gave Thompson the green light to shoot from the power forward spot in an effort to extend the defense to give All-Big Ten center Trayce Jackson-Davis more room to operate inside. Thompson went 15-for-55 (27.3%) from 3-point range, with his 15 3-pointers more than twice as many as he made in his prior three seasons (six).
A goal for Thompson is to improve his 3-point percentage this season while continuing to keep opposing defenses honest. Thompson shot 40% from 3-point range (12-of-40) over his final 17 games last season.
“I've really been working on it,” Thompson said. “They've been working with me on it a lot, showing me what I need to do, what I need to change about my shot, just little tiny things to make my shot more consistent. We've seen improvements already.”
Thompson started all 35 games for IU last season, finishing third on the Hoosiers in scoring (11.1 points per game) and second in rebounding (7.5 per game). Thompson’s scoring and rebounding numbers have increased in each of his first four seasons, a trend he wants to continue in 2022-23.
“If I keep playing the way I can play, and I play even maybe a little bit better and improve my game as I have every year, I think that will really show what a true Hoosier is, what it's all about to be a Hoosier,” Thompson said. “I think that's really what I want.”
RENAU, BANKS MAKING IMPRESSION
Thompson said freshman forwards Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks have made early impressions in summer workouts. Reneau, a 6-9, 235-pound five-star recruit from Montverde Academy in Florida, signed with IU in April after de-committing from Florida.
“Malik is a strong body,” Thompson said. “He already seems like he's ready to play in the Big Ten, talented big man, handle the ball, shoot the ball and has a lot of moves in the post. He's really impressed me, especially in the past two days.”
Banks, a 6-7, 200-pound four-star recruit from Hampton, Georgia, is a combo forward capable of playing both the small and power forward spots.
“He is very talented. Big, big wing that can defend, can really shoot the ball, score the ball at all three levels,” Thompson said. “I think that he'll be a really fun player to watch, and he's going to be really fun to play with because he can make shots, and he can make plays for his teammates.”
BIG TEN BREAKDOWNS ANNOUNCED
IU announced its breakdown of opponents for its men’s and women’s 2022-23 college basketball schedules Thursday
For the men, the Hoosiers will face Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers both home and way; Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin home only and Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State away only.
For the women, IU will face Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue home and away; Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers and Wisconsin away only and Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State home only.
