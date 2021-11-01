FILE - Portland Thorns goalie Karina LeBlanc, right, celebrates with teammates and fans after their 2-0 win over the Seattle Reign in a National Women's Soccer League match in Portland, Ore., April 21, 2013. The Portland Thorns have named former goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc as the team’s new general manager. LeBlanc is currently the head of women’s soccer for the confederation for North and Central America and Caribbean soccer. She plans to step down from that post to focus on the Thorns. “I know women’s football will continue to be a major priority at Concacaf. I am proud of how we were able to move the game forward. I loved the work I did there, but I missed being around the game, players and the energy of Portland,” LeBlanc said in a statement Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.