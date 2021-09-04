IOWA CITY, Iowa – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 34-6 loss at Iowa on Saturday:
• The Hoosiers were undisciplined and sloppy throughout the game, and it showed up most in penalties, as IU was flagged six times for 67 yards. IU wide receiver Camron Buckley had an offensive pass interference penalty on a pick play that stalled a drive in the first half, and Marcelino McCrary-Ball had a late hit on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras that negated a three-and-out for the defense. IU will need to clean up those mistakes moving forward the rest of the month.
• It was a rough debut for freshman punter James Evans, whose first three punts were under 40 yards. Even when Evans boomed a 58-yard punt in the second half, he outkicked his coverage, resulting in an 18-yard return by Charlie Jones. Evans finished with 42.6 yards per punt and a 36.6-yard net average.
“We didn’t punt the ball well,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “We’ve got a new punter, but that’s no excuse. He’s got to get better. He hasn’t kicked in a game before, and it showed.”
• IU’s two defensive preseason All-Americans, cornerback Tiawan Mullen and linebacker Micah McFadden, didn’t do much to impact the game. McFadden finished with three tackles, including one for loss. Mullen had three tackles and no pass breakups, though Iowa rarely threw to his side of the field.