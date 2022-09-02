HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man was arrested and arraigned following a drug takedown by the Attorney General's New England Fentanyl Strike Force, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a press release.
Bhecor Miguel Marcano Tejeda, 29, was arrested August 31 in Haverhill following a series of 14 controlled buys of fentanyl by an undercover officer.
After his arrest, the team executed a search warrant where they seized more than three-and-a-half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approximately 150 pressed oxycodone pills, $10,000 in cash and a gold Rolex watch from a stash house, according to the release.
Tejeda was arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court, pleading not guilty to 12 counts of trafficking fentanyl. Following the plea, Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $120,000.
He's due back in Haverhill District Court on Oct. 4 for a probable cause hearing.
Lawrence District Court also issued a warrant on Thursday charging Tejeda with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. He will be arraigned at a later date.
Haverhill and Methuen police assisted the team in the drug raid.
“The Haverhill Police Department is committed to working with our many law enforcement partners to do all we can to keep this terrible drug that has ruined so many lives off of the streets of Haverhill,” said Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.