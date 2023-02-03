COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three South Carolina football players — Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw — have been suspended from the team, the school announced Friday afternoon.
“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” coach Shane Beamer said through a statement. “They know that both the University and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”
South Carolina didn’t provide details as to why those players were suspended, but Richland County jail records show that one was arrested overnight.
Rhames, a freshman defensive end who moved on campus last month, was arrested on charges of “carrying weapons on school property” and obstructing justice, according to Richland County online court records. The records show that Rhames was booked at midnight.
An incident report provided Friday by South Carolina showed that campus police responded to a “housing complaint” at the 650 Lincoln dorms at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 25. The incident report references a “weapon law violations,” with a rifle listed as the weapon. The report lists Rhames, Rose and a juvenile as suspects in the alleged incident — but there are no mentions of charges or arrests.
In a letter emailed by South Carolina on Friday to 650 Lincoln residents and their families — and obtained by The State — the school said that “three students of the residence hall have been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. The students have been suspended from school, removed from the residence hall and are not permitted on campus.”
The email was sent by J. Rex Tolliver, the university’s vice president for student affairs and academic support.
“A full investigation is underway, but South Carolina police indicate there is no ongoing threat to residents,” the letter said. “We are thankful that our staff and the students worked together to identify a risk and take appropriate action.”
The letter did not identify the three students, nor did it say there was a connection to the South Carolina football players’ suspensions. The email was sent to students about 15 minutes before the university alerted the media about the player suspensions.
Rhames, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class who signed with the Gamecocks in December, was still in jail as of Friday afternoon, according to the Richland County online records. No attorney was listed for him.
Rhames’ first court appearance is scheduled for March 31, according to Richland County online court records. A personal recognizance bond was set at $10,000, according to the records.
The Sumter product was rated the No. 385 player and No. 35 edge rusher in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. He was also slotted as the No. 5 player in South Carolina.
Rhames and Upshaw were among the new signees who enrolled at South Carolina a month ago.
Rose arrived at South Carolina in January 2022, did not see action in any game this past season and redshirted.
©2023 The State. Visit at thestate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.