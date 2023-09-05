ARLINGTON, Texas — Three takeaways from Houston’s 14-1 dismantling of the Rangers on Tuesday, which threatened to drop the Rangers out of the playoff picture entirely pending Toronto’s late night game at Oakland. If the Blue Jays win, the Rangers will trail them by a half game for the final wild-card spot.
Bringing receipts
Remember that series in Houston at the end of July where the Rangers’ pounded the Astros in the series finale and the benches cleared after some exchanging of hit batters and chirping? Yeah, the Astros apparently did. Their bats have shown up this series in a big way. Houston hit nine homers over a seven-inning stretch from the sixth inning Monday through the third inning Tuesday.
Five of those — FIVE! — came off the bat of Jose Altuve, who homered in two of his final three at-bats on Monday, then homered to start Tuesday’s game and homered again in both the second and third. It gave him five homers in a span of six at-bats. His third homer Tuesday came after Martin Maldonado had homered just ahead of him. It was the third time the Astros Nos. 9-1 hitters homered back-to-back in this series.
When Maldonado hit his second homer of the game in the seventh inning and Yordan Alvarez followed three hitters later, it gave the Astros 11 homers over the two-game span. It’s the most the Rangers have ever allowed in a two-game stretch.
Rusty Nate
In his first outing in nearly 50 days — and without the benefit of a rehab assignment — Nathan Eovaldi looked like, well, a guy who hasn’t pitched in 50 days. He gave up a homer to Altuve to start the game after falling behind 3-1, threw 27 pitches in the first inning and allowed another homer to Altuve also on a 3-1 count in the second to end his night.
Perhaps most concerning: It did not seem like the prolonged time on the IL did anything to tick up his velocity. He averaged 93.9 mph with his fastball — though MLB’s Statcast service seemed to have some difficulty on its pitch tracking. It’s down from his season average of 95.4 mph, but about a 0.5 mph down from where he’d been in the handful of starts before going on the IL.
Surrender
The Rangers surrendered early. Corey Seager exited after his second at-bat in the bottom of the third. Jonah Heim exited two innings later. The Rangers knew they were beat.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.