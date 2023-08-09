OAKLAND, Calif. — Takeaways from the Rangers’ 2-0 loss to Oakland on Wednesday that snapped an eight-game winning streak:
Light lineup
Corey Seager needed a day due to his sore thumb. Mitch Garver needed a day after starting three straight behind the plate and five of the last six. It left the Rangers with a light lineup against Oakland in a bullpen game for the A’s.
Here’s how light it was: Leody Taveras, who began the day hitting .198 since the All-Star break hit in the No. 5 spot, the highest he’s hit all year. Taveras was hitless in four at-bats on Wednesday.
The 880?
Will the AL West be decided by who better plunders the hapless A’s? Oakland, which began the day 50 games under .500, is on pace for 46 wins and has beaten the Rangers three times in 10 games this year with three more games to play in Arlington in early September.
Houston, meanwhile, has gone 9-1 against Oakland and has the A’s at Minute Maid Park for three games right after Oakland goes to Arlington.
Travis JanWOWski
The Rangers need to use every opportunity to get Travis Jankowski on the field. He made a diving catch along the left-field line on a fourth-inning liner by Aledmys Diaz that certainly saved a run. Brent Rooker, on first, would have scored had the dive been unsuccessful.
It highlights the difference defensively between Jankowski and Robbie Grossman, who started the first two games in left. Jankowski has saved five runs, tied for 16th among all MLB outfielders, according to Fangraphs. Grossman tripped going after a third-inning double on Monday that led to two runs. He is -7 in runs saved, among the bottom 5% of all MLB outfielders.
The hangup to playing Jankowski more is two-fold: Jankowski, a left-handed hitter, has a career .500 OPS against lefties, so a platoon is necessary; secondly, he is prone to soft tissue injuries (i.e., muscle strains), so the Rangers must choose carefully on his usage.
