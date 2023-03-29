While Indiana made one addition Wednesday, another player was subtracted from the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball roster.
According to multiple accounts, starting with VerbalCommits.com, Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday.
The Newark, New Jersey, native will have two years of eligibility left at his new school, given he has a COVID-19 amnesty season to use if he chooses.
Geronimo played three seasons at Indiana, one under former coach Archie Miller and two under Mike Woodson.
One of the best athletes on the roster, Geronimo demonstrated great potential, especially on the offensive side of the floor. Though Geronimo was a reserve for the majority of his Indiana career, his per-40-minute stats put him among the Hoosiers’ most productive offensive players.
Geronimo seemed poised for more playing time in the 2022-23 season, but things went south for Geronimo near mid-season.
The 6-foot-6 forward was the first choice for Woodson after Race Thompson was injured Jan. 5 at Iowa, with Geronimo starting in Thompson’s place in the five games after Thompson was injured.
Geronimo seemed to be warming to his role, with 12 points in a win over Wisconsin on Jan. 14 followed by 13 points in a win at Illinois on Jan. 19.
However, he only made two starts after Thompson returned Jan. 22, his final start taking place at Michigan on Feb. 11.
Geronimo had trouble staying on the floor as he struggled at times in Indiana’s half-court defensive schemes, though he also showed promise as a shot blocker.
Geronimo’s minutes fell as the season winded down. He didn’t play more then eight minutes in a single game after Feb. 11 and didn’t play at all in Indiana’s NCAA Tournament loss to Miami on March 19.
Geronimo goes into the portal the same day former Ball State forward Payton Sparks announced he is going to transfer to Indiana.
Geronimo becomes the fourth Indiana player to go into the portal. On Tuesday, Tamar Bates went in the portal. Last week, Logan Duncomb and Nathan Childress went in.
Entering the transfer portal suggests a player will leave, but a player can pull his name out of the portal without loss of status or eligibility at his current school if that school is interested in having the player back.
