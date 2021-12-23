Boys Basketball
Pentucket 55, Lynnfield 38
Pentucket (55): Ligols 2-0-5, Gagnon 0-0-0, Lee 1-0-2, MacDonald 3-1-7, Daly 10-3-25, Davis 1-0-2, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 1-0-2, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 3-2-8, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylstere 1-2-4, Dwight 0-0-0. Totals 22-8-55
3-pointers: Daly 2, Ligols
Lynnfield: 6 4 9 19 — 38
Pentucket (2-2): 10 9 16 20 — 55
Methuen 68, Greater Lawrence 37
Methuen (68): Chibuogwu 9, Carpio 23, Touma 6, Ra. Vasquez 5, Nkwantah 5, Moon 4, Giles 0, Eason 5, Spencer 5, Kiwanuka 6. Totals 23-18-68
3-pointers: M — Carpio 1, Eason 1, Spencer 1, Nkwantah 1
Greater Lawrence (2-3): 11 12 4 10 — 37
Methuen (2-1): 21 11 14 22 — 68
Girls Basketball
Malden 50, Whittier 46
Whittier (46): Krafton 24, Cintron 3, M. Dawkins 12, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 0, Ramirez 7, Pizzaro 0, Tavares 0. Totals 16-8 46
3-pointers: Krafton 4, Ramirez 2
Whittier (1-3): 17 6 9 14 — 46
Malden (4-1): 12 19 13 6 — 50
Girls Gymnastics
Astros sweep quad
Team scores: 1. Pinkerton 130.75, 2. Timberlane 122.0, 3. Plymouth 111.25, 4. Brookline Area placers:
Vault: ; Bars: ; Beam: ; Floor: ; All-around: 1. Aquinnah Allain Ply 32.75, 2. Madeleine Murray 32.6, 3. Anne Quin T
Records: Timberlane 2-1, Pinkerton 3-0
Boys Ice Hockey
St. John’s Prep 4, Central Catholic 0
St. John’s Prep (2-1): 2 1 1 — 4
Central Catholic (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Peter Frates Tourney
Saves: Timmy Briley 35
Tewksbury 3, North Andover 0
North Andover (0-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury (3-0): 0 2 1 — 3
Saves: Troy Takesian 27
Saugus 3, Pentucket 1
Pentucket (0-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Saugus: 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Cam Smith
Saves: Ben Guertin 22
Wrestling
Lawrence goes 2-1
Matches: Lawrence 48, Masconomet-Essex 33; Lawrence 42, Pentucket 18; Natick 60, Lawrence 18 Lawrence records:
106: Yandiel Santos 0-3; 113: Gian Castro 1-2; 120: Kelyn Pena 1-2; 126: Joel Garcia 2-1; 132: Davidson Theosmy 1-1, Jazaiah Dejesus 1-0; 138: Ronald Nyguyen 0-2, Theosmy 1-0; 145: James Delarosa 0-3; 152: Jeancarlos Bencosme 0-2; 160: Daney Rosa 2-1; 170: Armani Maldonado 2-1; 182: Azais David 2-1; 195: Chris Garcia 2-1; 220: Carlos Eusebio 1-0, Kennedy Ramos 1-0; HVY: Brandon Lavasta 2-0
Records: Lawrence 3-5-1
Greater Lawrence 30, Keefe Technical 28
Reggie winners:
145: Agustin Reina pin; 152: Jason Sanchez pin; 160: Julian Melendez forfeit; 170: Xavier Tirado pin; 182: Miguel Vasquez pin
Records: Greater Lawrence 4-1
St. John’s Prep 36, Central Catholic 27
Early match: Central 33, Barnstable 18 Central winners vs. St. John's Prep:120: Jackie Dehney 9-4; 138: Jimmie Glynn pin; 160: Nate Blanchette pin; 170: Quinten Delory 8-7; 182: Brandon D'Agostino decision; 195: Mike Brown 9-3; HVY: Luke Giuffrida 6-3 OT
Salem 45, Whittier 33
Local winners:
106: ; 113: ; 120: ; 126: Adam Rousseau W pin 3:30; 132: ; 138: Lucas Welling W 9-4; 145: ; 152: ; 160: ; 170: Anthony Moran W pin 4:50; 182: Jyzaiah Ferreira W pin 3:02; 195: Caden Calderwood W pin 1:15; 220: ; HVY: Jeremy Rousseau W pin 1:25
Records: Whittier 2-2