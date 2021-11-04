GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside Academy 34, St. Michael Catholic 25

Blount 50, LeFlore 41

Chelsea 63, Brookwood 31

Daphne 45, Saraland 17

Elkmont 65, Southeastern 22

Foley 60, Mary Montgomery 9

Guntersville 68, Grissom 34

Huffman 39, Carver-Birmingham 28

J.B. Pennington 55, Vinemont 53

Jasper 29, Brewer 23

Madison County 53, Scottsboro 47

Mortimer Jordan 64, Oak Mountain 36

Parker 75, Jackson Olin 8

Pisgah 59, Ramsay 40

St. John Paul II Catholic 61, Covenant Christian 28

Vestavia Hills 61, Hillcrest 16

Wenonah 75, Woodlawn 26

