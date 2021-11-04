GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside Academy 34, St. Michael Catholic 25
Blount 50, LeFlore 41
Chelsea 63, Brookwood 31
Daphne 45, Saraland 17
Elkmont 65, Southeastern 22
Foley 60, Mary Montgomery 9
Guntersville 68, Grissom 34
Huffman 39, Carver-Birmingham 28
J.B. Pennington 55, Vinemont 53
Jasper 29, Brewer 23
Madison County 53, Scottsboro 47
Mortimer Jordan 64, Oak Mountain 36
Parker 75, Jackson Olin 8
Pisgah 59, Ramsay 40
St. John Paul II Catholic 61, Covenant Christian 28
Vestavia Hills 61, Hillcrest 16
Wenonah 75, Woodlawn 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com