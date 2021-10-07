PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashland 22, Thrasher 0
Baldwyn 34, Myrtle 13
Belmont 41, Potts Camp 28
Calhoun City 30, Eupora 6
Kossuth 35, Alcorn Central 0
Lake 24, Newton 0
Leake Central 27, Northeast Lauderdale 7
Mendenhall 35, Newton County 28
North Panola 42, Byhalia 0
North Pontotoc 38, Houston 37
Northpoint Christian 63, St. Benedict, Tenn. 18
Noxapater 21, Sebastopol 20
Ocean Springs 35, Biloxi 0
Pearl River Central 55, Holmes County Central 7
Philadelphia 40, Nanih Waiya 16
Pontotoc 24, South Pontotoc 21
Puckett 38, North Forrest 20
Scott Central 52, Pelahatchie 0
TCPS 45, Okolona 20
Taylorsville 48, Salem 6
Vicksburg 44, Callaway 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
