PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland 22, Thrasher 0

Baldwyn 34, Myrtle 13

Belmont 41, Potts Camp 28

Calhoun City 30, Eupora 6

Kossuth 35, Alcorn Central 0

Lake 24, Newton 0

Leake Central 27, Northeast Lauderdale 7

Mendenhall 35, Newton County 28

North Panola 42, Byhalia 0

North Pontotoc 38, Houston 37

Northpoint Christian 63, St. Benedict, Tenn. 18

Noxapater 21, Sebastopol 20

Ocean Springs 35, Biloxi 0

Pearl River Central 55, Holmes County Central 7

Philadelphia 40, Nanih Waiya 16

Pontotoc 24, South Pontotoc 21

Puckett 38, North Forrest 20

Scott Central 52, Pelahatchie 0

TCPS 45, Okolona 20

Taylorsville 48, Salem 6

Vicksburg 44, Callaway 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

