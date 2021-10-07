PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-13

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

Centura def. Holdrege, 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9

Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7

Columbus def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

Douglas County West def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 15-11

Edgemont, S.D. def. Sioux County, 25-5, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 22-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-21, 16-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15

Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Gordon/Rushville def. Valentine, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15

Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21

Hastings def. Aurora, 26-24, 13-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-20, 25-22

Johnson County Central def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 17-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Millard West def. Gretna, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 15-25, 25-23

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Grand Island Northwest, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Blair, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13

Omaha Mercy def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19

Ord def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

Pierce def. O'Neill, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14

Plainview def. Osmond, 3-0

Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 23-25, 25-8, 25-18, 28-26

Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 23-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-12

Superior def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-7, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16

Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22

Wausa def. CWC, 25-18, 25-13

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Wayne def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

York def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15

Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20

Axtell Triangular=

Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17

Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22

Burwell Triangular=

Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-14

Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 27-29, 25-16

Cedar Bluffs Triangular=

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22

Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-17

Pool B=

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25

Cross County Triangular=

Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-12

Exeter/Milligan def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-20

David City Triangular=

David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21

Fairbury def. David City, 25-20, 25-15

Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25

Deshler Triangular=

Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-21, 27-25

Meridian def. Friend, 25-9, 25-7

Elba Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. Elba, 25-9, 25-14

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-19, 25-23

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-17

Giltner Triangular=

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14

Gothenburg Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-11

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Palmyra, 25-16, 25-23

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-17

North Central Triangular=

North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13

St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 25-21

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24

Overton Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16

Overton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista Triangular=

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22

Parkview Christian Triangular=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 25-22

Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 25-13

Ponca Triangular=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18

Ponca def. Wynot, 25-15, 25-15

South Platte Triangular=

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-20

South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-23, 27-25

South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-13, 14-25, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20

Yutan Triangular=

Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 25-22

Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-0, 25-14

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15

