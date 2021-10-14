PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 20, Kansas 12
Anadarko 20, McLoud 7
Antlers 50, Idabel 19
Apache 28, Cordell 20
Arkoma 54, Cave Springs 6
Balko 40, Shattuck 12
Bethel 67, Holdenville 13
Bishop Kelley 55, Tulsa Rogers 34
Bixby 58, Sand Springs 14
Blackwell 22, Newkirk 21
Blanchard 32, Tecumseh 7
Bluejacket 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Boise City 32, Sharon-Mutual 20
Booker T. Washington 62, Putnam West 6
Bristow 43, Cleveland 0
Broken Arrow 45, Yukon 14
Broken Bow 44, McLain/TSST 0
Buffalo 46, Beaver 14
Caddo 52, Strother 18
Caney Valley 33, North Rock Creek 14
Carl Albert 28, Piedmont 10
Cascia Hall 49, Panama 7
Catoosa 21, Oologah 20
Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22
Chandler 24, Millwood 6
Chickasha 53, Cache 28
Choctaw 49, Muskogee 32
Clinton 47, Elgin 6
Coalgate 28, Tishomingo 0
Colcord 53, Hulbert 0
Collinsville 49, Glenpool 14
Comanche 34, Frederick 29
Commerce 41, Ketchum 6
Community Christian 51, Christian Heritage Academy 13
Covington-Douglas 46, Barnsdall 0
Coyle 68, Wilson-Henryetta 22
Cushing 49, John Marshall 22
Davenport 50, Depew 0
Deer Creek 23, Midwest City 6
Del City 20, Putnam North 14, OT
Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14
Dickson 61, Little Axe 14
Durant 42, Tulsa Edison 32
Dustin 60, Bowlegs 14
Edmond Memorial 20, Enid 14
El Reno 32, Duncan 27
Elk City 66, Weatherford 18
Elmore City 48, Wynnewood 20
Empire 52, Snyder 18
Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0
Fairland 40, Wyandotte 20
Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21
Gore 74, Porter Consolidated 14
Grove 48, Skiatook 0
Guthrie 62, Guymon 12
Harrah 38, Ada 33
Haskell 43, Okmulgee 8
Hennessey 36, Chisholm 8
Heritage Hall 57, Douglass 14
Hilldale 51, Muldrow 14
Holland Hall 37, Berryhill 12
Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 34
Hugo 47, Valliant 21
Jenks 35, Edmond Santa Fe 14
Kremlin-Hillsdale 26, Waukomis 22
Laverne 52, Seiling 16
Lincoln Christian 35, Seminole 7
Lindsay 61, Marietta 0
Lone Grove 42, Plainview 34
Mangum 45, Hobart 0
Mannford 38, Inola 15
Marlow 35, Davis 6
Maud 52, Sasakwa 6
McAlester 33, Coweta 2
Meeker 59, Star Spencer 12
Minco 48, Walters 6
Mooreland 28, Merritt 26
Mounds 61, Konawa 6
Mustang 37, Edmond North 10
OKC Southeast 34, Altus 30
Oaks 48, Midway 46, OT
Okeene 28, Cherokee 12
Oklahoma Bible 45, Wilson 0
Owasso 52, Southmoore 8
Paoli 46, Fox 22
Pauls Valley 10, Madill 7
Perry 37, Alva 7
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Olive 0
Ponca City 34, Bartlesville 7
Poteau 40, Stilwell 6
Pryor 70, Memorial 0
Purcell 56, Crooked Oak 7
Quapaw 48, Afton 16
Regent Prep 49, Drumright 0
Ringling 57, Healdton 0
Ringwood 32, Pond Creek-Hunter 6
Roland 16, Keys (Park Hill) 12
Sapulpa 56, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 43, Dewey 8
Shawnee 43, Tulsa East Central 10
Southwest Covenant 46, Bray-Doyle 0
Sperry 33, Salina 13
Spiro 64, Heavener 30
Stigler 67, Sequoyah Tahlequah 6
Stillwater 49, Lawton 13
Stroud 46, Allen 0
Sulphur 34, Kingston 19
Summit Christian 34, Keota 26
Tahlequah 21, Claremore 14
Thomas Fay Custer 26, Sayre 14
Timberlake 50, Medford 0
Tipton 42, Cyril 6
Tonkawa 47, Oklahoma Christian Academy 12
Turpin 52, Canton 6
Velma-Alma 64, Alex 28
Verdigris 48, Central 6
Vian 37, Pocola 0
Victory Christian 62, Metro Christian 7
Vinita 32, Jay 14
Warner 55, Talihina 0
Washington 57, Lexington 2
Watonga 40, Crescent 38
Waurika 52, Central High 6
Wayne 52, Dibble 0
Waynoka 46, Geary 0
Welch 60, South Coffeyville 8
Weleetka 60, Porum 16
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 68, Copan 14
Wetumka 50, Quinton 30
Wewoka 28, Liberty 27
