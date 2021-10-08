PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 58, Jordan 24

American Fork 42, Westlake 0

Brighton 49, Clearfield 3

Cedar Valley 27, Mountain View 14

East 62, Murray 27

Grantsville 39, Union 0

Juan Diego Catholic 49, Ben Lomond 13

Lone Peak 41, Corner Canyon 16

Morgan 33, Ogden 7

Olympus 10, Highland 7

Roy 50, Granger 20

Skyridge 31, Pleasant Grove 0

South Summit 49, Judge Memorial 0

Spanish Fork 41, Maple Mountain 13

Timpanogos 48, Tooele 34

Timpview 28, Lehi 14

Weber 35, Davis 9

