PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 58, Jordan 24
American Fork 42, Westlake 0
Brighton 49, Clearfield 3
Cedar Valley 27, Mountain View 14
East 62, Murray 27
Grantsville 39, Union 0
Juan Diego Catholic 49, Ben Lomond 13
Lone Peak 41, Corner Canyon 16
Morgan 33, Ogden 7
Olympus 10, Highland 7
Roy 50, Granger 20
Skyridge 31, Pleasant Grove 0
South Summit 49, Judge Memorial 0
Spanish Fork 41, Maple Mountain 13
Timpanogos 48, Tooele 34
Timpview 28, Lehi 14
Weber 35, Davis 9
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
