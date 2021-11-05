PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Abilene 49, San Angelo Central 14
¶ Aldine Eisenhower 63, Spring Westfield 14
¶ Allen 53, Denton Braswell 28
¶ Arlington 51, Arlington Bowie 20
¶ Arlington Martin 61, Arlington Houston 0
¶ Austin Bowie 49, Buda Hays 31
¶ Byron Nelson 38, Keller Central 9
¶ Cedar Hill 20, Mansfield 10
¶ Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 69, Houston Spring Woods 0
¶ De Soto 31, Waxahachie 25
¶ Donna North 35, Brownsville Rivera 28
¶ Duncanville 76, Waco 0
¶ Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 8
¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 19, Garland Rowlett 16
¶ Humble Atascocita 37, Beaumont West Brook 7
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 28, Bryan 24
¶ Laredo United 28, Laredo Alexander 21
¶ Lewisville Marcus 47, Plano East 13
¶ Mansfield Lake Ridge 63, Hewitt Midway 56
¶ McAllen Memorial 37, Weslaco East 23
¶ Mission 27, PSJA North 21
¶ Pasadena Dobie 48, Pasadena South Houston 34
¶ Richardson Berkner 14, Irving Nimitz 7
¶ SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Marshall 23
¶ SA Northside Stevens 29, SA Northside Holmes 28
¶ SA Roosevelt 21, SA Churchill 17
¶ South Grand Prairie 12, Arlington Lamar 10, OT
¶ Southlake Carroll 62, Keller Fossil Ridge 14
¶ Spring Dekaney 28, Aldine Davis 24
¶ The Woodlands 45, The Woodlands College Park 14
¶ Tomball Memorial 63, Klein Oak 35
CLASS 5A=
¶ Austin McCallum 38, Austin William Travis 7
¶ CC King 27, CC Carroll 21
¶ Dallas Conrad 6, Dallas Adamson 0
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Dallas Wilson 49, Carrollton Turner 24
¶ Denison 43, Princeton 0
¶ El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Coronado 3
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Madison 0
¶ Frisco 27, Frisco Memorial 10
¶ Frisco Liberty 27, Lucas Lovejoy 24
¶ FW South Hills 48, FW Polytechnic 12
¶ FW Southwest 21, FW North Side 6
¶ Gregory-Portland 69, CC Ray 0
¶ Huntsville 24, Fulshear 22
¶ Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13
¶ Lancaster 28, Dallas White 6
¶ Lubbock Coronado 48, Amarillo Tascosa 29
¶ Manvel 62, Houston Milby 0
¶ Midlothian 21, N. Richland Hills Richland 10
¶ Mission Memorial 49, PSJA Memorial 7
¶ Mission Sharyland 41, Roma 7
¶ North Forney 47, Sulphur Springs 20
¶ Richmond Foster 44, Fort Bend Kempner 7
¶ SA Lanier 45, SA Burbank 14
¶ SA Veterans Memorial 42, Kyle Lehman 21
CLASS 4A=
¶ Houston Kashmere 32, Yates 26, OT
CLASS 3A=
¶ East Chambers 42, Cleveland Tarkington 7
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 56, Penelope 0
¶ Anton 68, Lazbuddie 48
¶ Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6
¶ Blanket 45, Valera Panther Creek 0
¶ Borden County 75, Wellman-Union 24
¶ Cranfills Gap 52, Iredell 0
¶ Follett 54, Hedley 6
¶ Fort Davis 59, Imperial Buena Vista 48
¶ Guthrie 64, Afton Patton Springs 63
¶ Morgan 58, Walnut Springs 22
¶ Sterling City 56, Robert Lee 0
¶ Westbrook 50, Bronte 0
OTHER=
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10
¶ Houston Heights 61, Houston MSTC 0
¶ Katy Tompkins 72, Katy Mayde Creek 7
¶ New Braunfels Baptist 62, SA Winston 13
¶ Sharpstown 22, Houston Waltrip 7
