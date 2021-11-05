PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class C2=
First Round=
Oakland-Craig def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9
Superior def. Amherst, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 11-25, 15-7
Sutton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-6
Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
Class D1=
First Round=
Archbishop Bergan def. Cambridge, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12
Howells/Dodge def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24
Nebraska Christian def. Overton, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15
Class D2=
First Round=
Anselmo-Merna def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9
Diller-Odell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27
Wynot def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com