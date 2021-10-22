PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Nimitz 35, Aldine Davis 13
¶ Alief Taylor 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
¶ Belton 22, Killeen Ellison 12
¶ Channelview 55, Pasadena Rayburn 7
¶ Cypress Ridge 55, Houston Northbrook 12
¶ Dallas Molina 48, Carrollton Turner 26
¶ Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg Economedes 7
¶ EP Franklin 48, EP Coronado 0
¶ Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Rowlett 13
¶ Houston Chavez 33, Houston MSTC 13
¶ Katy Mayde Creek 43, Katy Morton Ranch 17
¶ Keller Timber Creek 44, Keller Central 14
¶ Klein Forest 54, Tomball Memorial 43
¶ League City Clear Springs 52, Clute Brazoswood 21
¶ McAllen Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 17
¶ Mesquite Horn 28, Dallas Skyline 27
¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Austin Anderson 21
¶ PSJA 63, La Joya 15
¶ PSJA North 56, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
¶ SA Northside Holmes 38, SA Northside Warren 21
¶ San Marcos 49, Del Valle 35
¶ Southlake Carroll 47, Northwest Eaton 24
¶ Spring 70, Aldine 0
¶ Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Lopez 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Abilene Cooper 44, Saginaw 13
¶ Amarillo 30, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
¶ Austin McCallum 42, Austin Northeast 0
¶ Austin William Travis 44, Austin Crockett 40
¶ CC King 27, CC Ray 0
¶ Cedar Park 37, Pflugerville 32
¶ College Station 70, Conroe Caney Creek 0
¶ Corsicana 43, North Forney 34
¶ Crowley 41, FW Arlington Heights 14
¶ Dallas Kimball 26, Dallas Hillcrest 24
¶ Donna 21, Brownsville Pace 9
¶ Galena Park 21, Sharpstown 0
¶ Houston Sterling 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 31
¶ Houston Waltrip 54, Houston Northside 0
¶ Huntsville 40, Montgomery Lake Creek 28
¶ Katy Paetow 55, Fort Bend Hightower 7
¶ Lewisville The Colony 44, Frisco Independence 32
¶ Manvel 70, Fort Bend Kempner 14
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 51, Baytown Lee 20
¶ Rosenberg Terry 57, Houston Milby 0
¶ SA Brackenridge 24, SA Edison 19
¶ SA Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18
¶ SA Wagner 35, Schertz Clemens 7
¶ Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Lincoln 34, Dallas Roosevelt 12
¶ Houston Wheatley 56, Houston Scarborough 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Frankston 35, Gladewater Union Grove 6
¶ Holliday 62, Nocona 14
CLASS 2A=
¶ Van Horn 73, Imperial Buena Vista 68
CLASS 1A=
¶ Follett 60, Darrouzett 0
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 51, Campbell 6
¶ Loraine 50, Olfen 0
¶ O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Turkey Valley 70, Happy 68
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Bulverde Bracken 59, Spring Branch Living Rock 6
¶ SA Town East Christian 66, CC Annapolis 33
OTHER=
¶ EP Pebble Hills 57, EP Americas 20
¶ FW Benbrook 50, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
¶ Jersey Village 55, Houston Spring Woods 3
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 91, Amarillo San Jacinto 56
¶ Wildorado 59, Silverton 58, OT
