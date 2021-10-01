PREP FOOTBALL=

Borah 27, Kuna 24

Frenchtown, Mont. 38, Kellogg 23

Gooding 38, Buhl 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

