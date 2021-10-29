PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine Military 58, Islands 13

Bleckley County 42, Southwest Macon 6

Bowdon 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Cairo 24, Dougherty 21

Callaway 56, Temple 19

Carver-Columbus 38, Hardaway 7

Clarke Central 42, Cedar Shoals 21

Forsyth Central 10, Etowah 7

Hapeville 32, Stephenson 14

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 31, Murray County 14

Newnan 35, Campbell 14

North Clayton 14, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Pace Academy 31, Washington 30, OT

Paulding County 23, Dalton 22

South Paulding 42, East Paulding 24

