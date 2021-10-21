PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue West 48, Lincoln High 6
Boone Central 53, O'Neill 0
Boys Town 41, Omaha Concordia 7
Hampton 49, Santee 7
Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Central 20
Millard North 32, Norfolk 24
Omaha North 42, Lincoln North Star 7
Pawnee City 50, Lewiston 0
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 73, Paxton 18
NSAA Playoffs=
Class D-1=
First Round=
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6
Arapahoe 56, Alma 40
Arcadia-Loup City 22, Nebraska Christian 15
Burwell 60, Amherst 24
Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8
Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0
Howells/Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30
Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28
Stanton 57, Heartland 12
Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22
Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28
Class D-2=
First Round=
Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8
Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34
Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary's 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41
Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14
Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0
Leyton 47, Hyannis 12
Mead 26, Wynot 20
Mullen 58, Loomis 12
Osceola 70, Homer 27
Pender 69, Creighton 32
Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20
