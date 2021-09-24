PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada West 42, Fossil Ridge 21
Aurora Central 74, Abraham Lincoln 0
Chaparral 28, Fairview 13
Denver West 48, Jefferson 2
Frederick 53, Palmer 12
Longmont 45, Silver Creek 33
Lutheran 60, Heritage 14
Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 22
Palisade 42, Conifer 21
Ponderosa 21, Vista PEAK 0
Pueblo South 42, Thomas Jefferson 18
Roosevelt 41, Riverdale Ridge 0
Thornton 26, Mountain Range 21
ThunderRidge 41, Poudre 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
