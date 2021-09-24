PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada West 42, Fossil Ridge 21

Aurora Central 74, Abraham Lincoln 0

Chaparral 28, Fairview 13

Denver West 48, Jefferson 2

Frederick 53, Palmer 12

Longmont 45, Silver Creek 33

Lutheran 60, Heritage 14

Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 22

Palisade 42, Conifer 21

Ponderosa 21, Vista PEAK 0

Pueblo South 42, Thomas Jefferson 18

Roosevelt 41, Riverdale Ridge 0

Thornton 26, Mountain Range 21

ThunderRidge 41, Poudre 0

