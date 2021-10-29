PREP FOOTBALL=

Bay 22, Stone 21

Belmont 52, Myrtle 14

Bogue Chitto 31, Franklin Co. 14

Caledonia 35, Shannon 8

Charleston 32, Coahoma Co. 0

Choctaw County 20, Calhoun City 8

Clarkdale 56, Southeast Lauderdale 6

Clarksdale 8, Senatobia 7

Columbia 41, Lawrence County 14

Corinth 37, Tishomingo County 0

East Marion 48, West Lincoln 0

East Union 20, Baldwyn 13

East Webster 33, Bruce 6

Enterprise Clarke 42, Forest 7

Eupora 54, J.Z. George 0

Heidelberg 55, Collins 7

Houston 51, New Albany 15

Humphreys 28, Amanda Elzy 18

Independence 6, Byhalia 0

Jefferson County 28, Wilkinson County 0

Kemper County 34, Nanih Waiya 28

Kossuth 33, Hatley 0

Lake 52, Stringer 6

LeFlore 40, Leland 6

Louisville 26, Kosciusko 23

Loyd Star 41, Amite County 40

Magee 56, Crystal Springs 10

McComb 48, Raymond 13

Mendenhall 19, Northeast Jones 14

Morton 25, Union 14

Newton 36, Philadelphia 28

North Panola 40, Holly Springs 10

North Pike 19, South Pike 7

North Side 32, Palmer 0

Pass Christian 57, Greene County 34

Pelahatchie 34, Puckett 0

Pisgah 33, St. Andrew's 14

Pontotoc 27, Ripley 7

Poplarville 42, Sumrall 0

Quitman 40, Richland 16

Raleigh 41, Hazlehurst 0

Scott Central 33, Velma Jackson 20

South Delta 47, Coffeeville 6

South Pontotoc 7, North Pontotoc 6

Tylertown 45, Port Gibson 0

Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0

West Lauderdale 42, Northeast Lauderdale 20

Winona 55, Ruleville 16

Yazoo City 34, Greenwood 30

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

