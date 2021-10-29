PREP FOOTBALL=
Bay 22, Stone 21
Belmont 52, Myrtle 14
Bogue Chitto 31, Franklin Co. 14
Caledonia 35, Shannon 8
Charleston 32, Coahoma Co. 0
Choctaw County 20, Calhoun City 8
Clarkdale 56, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Clarksdale 8, Senatobia 7
Columbia 41, Lawrence County 14
Corinth 37, Tishomingo County 0
East Marion 48, West Lincoln 0
East Union 20, Baldwyn 13
East Webster 33, Bruce 6
Enterprise Clarke 42, Forest 7
Eupora 54, J.Z. George 0
Heidelberg 55, Collins 7
Houston 51, New Albany 15
Humphreys 28, Amanda Elzy 18
Independence 6, Byhalia 0
Jefferson County 28, Wilkinson County 0
Kemper County 34, Nanih Waiya 28
Kossuth 33, Hatley 0
Lake 52, Stringer 6
LeFlore 40, Leland 6
Louisville 26, Kosciusko 23
Loyd Star 41, Amite County 40
Magee 56, Crystal Springs 10
McComb 48, Raymond 13
Mendenhall 19, Northeast Jones 14
Morton 25, Union 14
Newton 36, Philadelphia 28
North Panola 40, Holly Springs 10
North Pike 19, South Pike 7
North Side 32, Palmer 0
Pass Christian 57, Greene County 34
Pelahatchie 34, Puckett 0
Pisgah 33, St. Andrew's 14
Pontotoc 27, Ripley 7
Poplarville 42, Sumrall 0
Quitman 40, Richland 16
Raleigh 41, Hazlehurst 0
Scott Central 33, Velma Jackson 20
South Delta 47, Coffeeville 6
South Pontotoc 7, North Pontotoc 6
Tylertown 45, Port Gibson 0
Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0
West Lauderdale 42, Northeast Lauderdale 20
Winona 55, Ruleville 16
Yazoo City 34, Greenwood 30
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
