PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Alvin 29, Alief Hastings 6
¶ Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 21
¶ Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16
¶ Dickinson 35, Clute Brazoswood 7
¶ Fort Bend Clements 27, Fort Bend Elkins 25
¶ Galena Park North Shore 56, Humble Kingwood 0
¶ Houston Stratford 52, Houston Spring Woods 0
¶ Justin Northwest 63, Saginaw 12
¶ Klein Collins 31, Tomball 8
¶ La Porte 25, Baytown Sterling 19
¶ McAllen 21, Weslaco East 14
¶ Pasadena Dobie 70, Pasadena 0
¶ PSJA North 42, Edinburg 0
¶ Richardson Berkner 47, Richardson 28
¶ Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Austin 21
¶ Round Rock 41, Hutto 12
¶ SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Taft 28
¶ SA Northside O’Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 14
¶ San Angelo Central 41, Midland 17
¶ Spring 48, Aldine Eisenhower 0
¶ Spring Westfield 54, Aldine Nimitz 6
¶ Temple 56, Killeen Ellison 27
¶ The Woodlands 43, Willis 10
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 36, Montgomery Lake Creek 22
¶ Abilene Cooper 43, FW Arlington Heights 0
¶ Amarillo Caprock 28, Lubbock Monterey 7
¶ Austin Crockett 21, Austin Northeast 13
¶ Brownsville Memorial 42, Brownsville Lopez 0
¶ CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 0
¶ Cedar Park 45, Austin Anderson 13
¶ Dallas Adams 41, Carrollton Turner 8
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Conrad 0
¶ Dallas Sunset 67, Dallas Samuell 38
¶ Dallas Wilson 43, Carrollton Smith 0
¶ Denton Ryan 42, Lewisville The Colony 3
¶ Dripping Springs 59, Kyle Lehman 0
¶ EP Eastwood 33, EP Montwood 27
¶ Forney 32, Crandall 30, OT
¶ Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Independence 0
¶ Houston Madison 26, Houston Waltrip 21
¶ Katy Paetow 77, Wisdom 0
¶ La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Porter 16
¶ Leander Glenn 34, Pflugerville Connally 0
¶ Lucas Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0
¶ Mission Memorial 48, PSJA Southwest 14
¶ New Caney Porter 31, Conroe Caney Creek 17
¶ Roma 41, PSJA Memorial 18
¶ SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 0
¶ SA Lanier 21, SA Brackenridge 14
CLASS 4A=
¶ Kennedale 40, FW Western Hills 14
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 37, North Dallas 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Taft 30, Santa Rosa 6
¶ West 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0
CLASS 2A=
¶ Goldthwaite 28, San Saba 26
CLASS 1A=
¶ Blanket 58, Rising Star 0
¶ Borden County 83, Newcastle 52
¶ Eden 46, Veribest 0
¶ Follett 58, Lefors 8
¶ Jayton 47, Southland 0
¶ Loop 61, Rule 34
¶ May 54, Gorman 0
¶ Throckmorton 66, Lueders-Avoca 20
¶ Turkey Valley 49, McLean 0
OTHER=
¶ FW Benbrook 20, FW Eastern Hills 19
¶ Irving Faustina Academy 52, Apple Springs 6
¶ Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 7
¶ McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 52, Garland Christian 0
¶ Yates 57, Houston Scarborough 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin Regents vs. Austin Hyde Park, ccd.
