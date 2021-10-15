PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 15-25, 32-30, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12

Aberdeen Christian def. Leola/Frederick, 24-13, 24-23, 24-11

Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25

Avon def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 28-26

Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-3, 25-13

Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12

Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10

Burke def. Gregory, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Chester def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Winner, 11-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Castlewood, 25-18, 26-24, 28-30, 25-20

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24

Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Groton Area def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22

Harding County def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Highmore-Harrold def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-10

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17

Hot Springs def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 26-24

Hulett, Wyo. def. Edgemont, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9

James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14

Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-21, 19-25, 28-26, 21-25, 15-10

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

New England, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11

Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Parker def. Parkston, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19

Philip def. Lyman, 0-0, 25-11, 25-10

Pierre def. Yankton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16

Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Huron, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, 27-25

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20

Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Scotland, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-10

Vermillion def. Canton, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-6

Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

White River def. Colome, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11

