PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 9A State=
Quarterfinal=
Howard 46, Wolsey-Wessington 6
Wall 34, Gregory 20
Class 9AA State=
Quarterfinal=
Canistota 14, Ipswich 0
Class 9B State=
Quarterfinal=
Avon 30, Alcester-Hudson 14
Faulkton 48, Harding County 22
Class 11A State=
Quarterfinal=
Dell Rapids 19, West Central 15
Milbank 6, Canton 0
Vermillion 21, Tri-Valley 7
Class 11AA State=
Quarterfinal=
Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 10
Yankton 42, Mitchell 21
Class 11AAA State=
Quarterfinal=
Belle Fourche 45, Sioux Falls Washington 24
Brandon Valley 23, Sioux Falls Jefferson 9
Harrisburg 50, Rapid City Stevens 9
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28
Class 11B State=
Quarterfinal=
Beresford 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 6, OT
Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 8
Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com