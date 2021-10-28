PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 9A State=

Quarterfinal=

Howard 46, Wolsey-Wessington 6

Wall 34, Gregory 20

Class 9AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Canistota 14, Ipswich 0

Class 9B State=

Quarterfinal=

Avon 30, Alcester-Hudson 14

Faulkton 48, Harding County 22

Class 11A State=

Quarterfinal=

Dell Rapids 19, West Central 15

Milbank 6, Canton 0

Vermillion 21, Tri-Valley 7

Class 11AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 10

Yankton 42, Mitchell 21

Class 11AAA State=

Quarterfinal=

Belle Fourche 45, Sioux Falls Washington 24

Brandon Valley 23, Sioux Falls Jefferson 9

Harrisburg 50, Rapid City Stevens 9

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

Class 11B State=

Quarterfinal=

Beresford 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 6, OT

Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 8

Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you