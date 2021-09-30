PREP FOOTBALL=
Frederick Douglass def. Grant Co., forfeit
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, IHS 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
