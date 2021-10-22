PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn 44, Todd Beamer 26

Auburn Mountainview 62, Kent Meridian 7

Bothell 46, Blanchet 21

Cascade Christian 46, Vashon Island 3

Columbia River 16, Washougal 13

East Valley (Spokane) 26, Pullman 20

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 0

Interlake 14, Lindbergh 10

Mt. Spokane 38, University 13

North Kitsap 32, Bainbridge 0

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40, Washington School For The Deaf 26

Olympia 35, Bethel 34

River Ridge 36, Capital 14

River View 66, Dayton/Waitsburg 0

Silas 44, Newport-Bellevue 0

Steilacoom 57, Clover Park 0

Warden 34, Tri-Cities Prep 20

White River 48, Franklin Pierce 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

