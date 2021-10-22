PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn 44, Todd Beamer 26
Auburn Mountainview 62, Kent Meridian 7
Bothell 46, Blanchet 21
Cascade Christian 46, Vashon Island 3
Columbia River 16, Washougal 13
East Valley (Spokane) 26, Pullman 20
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 0
Interlake 14, Lindbergh 10
Mt. Spokane 38, University 13
North Kitsap 32, Bainbridge 0
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40, Washington School For The Deaf 26
Olympia 35, Bethel 34
River Ridge 36, Capital 14
River View 66, Dayton/Waitsburg 0
Silas 44, Newport-Bellevue 0
Steilacoom 57, Clover Park 0
Warden 34, Tri-Cities Prep 20
White River 48, Franklin Pierce 6
